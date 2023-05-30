Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria on May 30 paid a visit to Bongaigaon district as part of his extensive tour across the state. Known for his commitment to monitoring development works, Governor Kataria expressed his satisfaction with the progress made in the district and lauded the natural environment of Assam.

During his visit, Governor Kataria reviewed the implementation of various government schemes, both at the district and central level. He expressed his happiness with the development work carried out in Bongaigaon and acknowledged the efforts made to improve the region's infrastructure and overall growth.

Arriving in Bongaigaon, Governor Kataria was captivated by the natural beauty of Assam. Drawing parallels between Assam and his home state of Rajasthan, he commended the people of Assam for preserving their rich culture and heritage in the face of various challenges. He noted that Assam's resilience in preserving its identity amidst conflicts is akin to Rajasthan's commitment to safeguarding its heritage.

Governor Kataria also acknowledged the rapid pace of development in Assam, stating that the state has undergone significant positive transformations in the past decade. He highlighted the notable improvements in the law and order situation, which have contributed to a conducive environment for progress and development.