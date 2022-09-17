Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi has emphasized the importance of education as a catalyst for socioeconomic progress and in the establishment of enduring happiness and means of subsistence.

The governor stated that the education system must constantly address the quickly altering professional ecology in order to generate employable human resources while speaking at the ninth convocation of Assam down town University.

The governor said during the programme on September 17, 2022, that educational institutions should assiduously implement the National Education Policy (NEP), which aims to generate excellent human beings capable of logical thought and action.

He expressed his satisfaction that Assam Down Town University is in the process of restructuring its curriculum to include flexibility with choice-based course structures in order to give students the scope and freedom to acquire specialized knowledge. This is in keeping with the spirit of the NEP.

Congratulations to the graduates, Mukhi remarked, adding that earning a degree was just the start of their journey.

When they can benefit society as a whole, the governor stated, their efforts will be valued and their contributions will be evaluated.