Assam Governor highlights role of diplomacy while meeting IFS trainees

Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya on January 19 interacted with six Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer trainees of the 2025 batch at Lok Bhavan in Guwahati.

During the interaction, the Governor underlined the crucial role played by the Indian Foreign Service in advancing India’s global interests and strengthening the country’s diplomatic outreach.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s emphasis on proactive and people-centric diplomacy, Acharya said Indian diplomats today play a key role in enhancing India’s international stature and deepening partnerships across the world.

The Governor noted that IFS officers serve as ambassadors of India’s values and culture and are entrusted with safeguarding national interests with professionalism and sensitivity. He urged the trainees to uphold constitutional values and work towards promoting peace, cooperation and mutual understanding among nations.

Congratulating the officer trainees on their selection into one of the country’s most prestigious services, Acharya expressed confidence that they would contribute meaningfully to strengthening India’s global standing while serving the nation with dedication and distinction.

(Inputs from ANI)