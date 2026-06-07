Assam Governor hosts Chief Minister, Cabinet colleagues for dinner at Lok Bhawan

Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya hosted Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and members of the State Council of Ministers for a dinner at Lok Bhawan on Saturday evening, June 6.

The gathering was attended by the Governor's wife, Kumud Devi, Chief Minister Sarma and his wife, Riniki Bhuyan Sharma, along with 16 ministers of the newly constituted Cabinet.

Following the event, Sarma expressed his gratitude to the Governor and Kumud Devi for hosting the dinner.

“Grateful to Hon'ble Governor Shri Lakshman Prasad Acharya Ji and Smt Kumud Devi ji for hosting #TeamAssam at Lok Bhawan today,” the Chief Minister said in a post on X.





Grateful to Hon’ble Governor Shri @Laxmanacharya54 Ji and Smt Kumud Devi ji for hosting #TeamAssam at Lok Bhawan today.



His insights and guidance are deeply valuable for our Govt. pic.twitter.com/3bUDQ7vtoT — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) June 6, 2026

He also acknowledged the Governor's guidance, stating that his insights were valuable for the functioning of the government.

The dinner comes shortly after the formation of the new Assam Cabinet following the BJP-led NDA's return to power for a third consecutive term in the State. While Sarma and four ministers were sworn in on May 12, 12 additional ministers took oath on Friday, completing the Council of Ministers.