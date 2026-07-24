Assam Governor inaugurates 47th Inter-District Athletics Championship in Nalbari

Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya on July 24 inaugurated the 47th Inter-District Athletics Championship at the District Sports Stadium Complex in Sariahtoli, Nalbari.

Sharing the update on X, Assam Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah, who attended the inaugural ceremony, said the championship has brought together nearly 1,150 junior and senior athletes from across the state, who will compete over the next three days.

Baruah said initiatives such as Khel Maharan, launched under the leadership of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, are helping nurture a vibrant sporting culture across Assam by encouraging greater participation in sports.

He extended his best wishes to all participating athletes and expressed hope that the championship would provide a platform for young talents to showcase their abilities and excel at higher levels of competition.

Sports and Youth Welfare Minister and Guardian Minister of Nalbari Biswajit Daimary, officials of the Assam Athletics Association, Nalbari District Sports Association, and the district administration were also present at the event.