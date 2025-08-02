Assam Governor inaugurates newly constructed academic building of North East Military School in Bijni

Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya inaugurated the newly constructed academic building of the North East Military School located at Havaragaon in Bijni, Chirang.

The academic building was constructed with a total expenditure of ₹2 crore under the Assam Government's Untied Fund for the financial year 2024–25. The inauguration ceremony took place on Saturday in the presence of dignitaries.

Notably, the North East Military School, established in 2019, received official recognition from the Ministry of Defence’s Sainik Board in the current year.

At present, 76 students are studying in the institution from Class 6 to Class 12.

The event was attended by Bijni MLA Ajay Kumar Roy, President of the North East Military School and former MLA Kamalsing Narzary, Executive President Dr. Ratan Roy, Chief Advisor Dr. Hitesh Bardoloi, BTR Executive Member Dhananjay Basumatary, Vice President Abhiram Mahanayak, along with other dignitaries.