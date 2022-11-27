Assam Governor Jagadish Mukhi on November 27 took part in the 347th Sahidi Divas of the 9th Guru of Sikh's Guru Teg Bahadur Sahib Ji at the historic Gurudwara in Dhubri.

The Governor paid his respects by visiting the historic Gurudwara for nearly an hour and while addressing the gathering at the public meeting, the Governor lauded the work of Gurujana.

The holy book of Sikhs by Guru Tag Bahadur Sahibji was also read out aloud on the occasion.

The Governor also took a glimpse of the book, which is being preserved safely in a small room inside the Gurudwara.

Sikh Pratinidhi Board Eastern Zone, Dhubri welcomed the governor and his wife and felicitated him.

In addition to this, the Sikhs Nagar Kirtan was held on November 27 where people of different religions along with devotees participated and travelled through various streets of Dhubri town and appealed to all to maintain peace and tranquility in the region.