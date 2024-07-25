Governor Gulab Chand Kataria highlighted the rich cultural and spiritual heritage of Assam during his visit to Barpeta Satra on Thursday. The visit was part of a two-day tour of Barpeta district, where the Governor stayed overnight on Wednesday.

At the renowned Vaishnavite monastery, Governor Kataria lauded Barpeta Satra as "the place of spiritual practice of Guru Madhavdeva" and paid tribute to the pivotal roles of Srimanta Sankardev and Madhavdeva in promoting Vaishnavism in Northeast India. He noted, "Guru Sankardev endeavored to bring Vaishnavism closer to the masses through songs, plays, music, and instruments," acknowledging the contributions of other significant figures like Damodardev and Haridev.

The Governor expressed his belief that a visit to Barpeta Satra brings divine blessings and spiritual enrichment. During his tour, he also conducted a review meeting with district officials and engaged with beneficiaries of various government schemes. Governor Kataria commended the Barpeta Deputy Commissioner for the district's excellence in implementing central government initiatives.