The Governor of Assam has announced the assignment of guardian ministers to various districts in the state, effective immediately. This move aims to strengthen governance and improve public service delivery.

In a notification issued on September 10, 2024, Governor of Assam, Lakshman Prasad Acharya, assigned specific districts to 14 ministers to serve as their guardian ministers. This appointment is intended to ensure that the ministers have a direct oversight over the development and administration of these regions.

The guardian ministers will be responsible for monitoring the implementation of government schemes and policies in their assigned districts. They will also act as a liaison between the state government and the local administration, ensuring that the needs and concerns of the people are addressed effectively.

The list of ministers and their respective guardian districts is as follows:

• Shri Ranjeet Kumar Dass: Karimganj, Dhubri, Bongaigaon

• Shri Atul Bora: Kamrup (M), Nalbari

• Shri Urkhao Gwra Brahma: Kokrajhar, Chirang

• Shri Ashok Singhal: Goalpara, Biswanath

• Shri Keshab Mahanta: Morigaon, Darrang, South Salmara

• Smt. Ajanta Neog: Jorhat, Nagaon

• Shri Chandra Mohan Patowary: Kamrup, Barpeta, Bajali

• Shri Ranoj Pegu: Sivasagar, Lakhimpur, Majuli

• Shri Sanjay Kishan: Golaghat, Dima Hasao

• Shri Pijush Hazarika: Sonitpur, Udalguri, Hojai

• Shri Jogen Mohan: Dibrugarh, Dhemaji

• Shri Bimal Bora: Tinsukia, Charaideo

• Shri Jayanta Malla Baruah: Cachar, Hailakandi, Baksa, Tamulpur

• Smt. Nandita Garlosa: West Karbi Anglong, Karbi Anglong

The notification also mentions that the appointment of guardian ministers will be valid until further orders. This indicates that the government may review the arrangement in the future and make necessary changes if required.