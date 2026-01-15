Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya inaugurates GI Mahotsav in Guwahati, pitches for ‘Vocal for Local’

In a major push to promote India’s indigenous heritage, traditional skills and local economy, Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya on Thursday, January 15, inaugurated the GI Mahotsav – “Promoting India’s Heritage through GI Products” at the Arya Vidyapeeth College Ground in Guwahati. The festival is an initiative of the Ministry of MSME, Government of India, organised by the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) with support from the Office of the Development Commissioner (MSME).

Addressing the gathering, Governor Acharya said the GI Mahotsav stands as a powerful tribute to the vision of “Vocal for Local”, celebrating India’s vast cultural wealth through its Geographical Indication (GI) products. He described the festival as a crucial platform for providing national and global visibility to local products crafted through generations of knowledge, skill and dedication by artisans, farmers, weavers and craftsmen.

The Governor lauded the Ministry of MSME and PHDCCI for conceptualising and organising what he termed a forward-looking and impactful initiative, noting that the Mahotsav bridges heritage with economic opportunity while strengthening India’s grassroots economy.

Explaining the significance of GI tags, Shri Acharya said a GI certification establishes a product’s origin in a specific geographical region and links its quality, reputation and unique characteristics to that place. He noted that GI products embody the traditional identity, cultural heritage and indigenous knowledge systems of communities, particularly rural, marginal and indigenous groups, whose craftsmanship has earned recognition both nationally and internationally.

The Governor observed that the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry, as a leading voice of Indian trade and industry, plays a vital role in fostering entrepreneurship, strengthening MSMEs and driving inclusive economic development. In this context, he said, the GI Mahotsav reflects a meaningful convergence of culture, commerce and community empowerment.

Highlighting India’s strong position in the global GI landscape, Shri Acharya said the GI tag represents the soul of a region’s culture, history and craftsmanship. India today ranks among the leading countries in registered GI products, a testament to its immense cultural diversity and centuries-old traditions nurtured at the village and community level.

Referring to Assam, the Governor said the state occupies a distinctive and proud place in India’s GI ecosystem. He cited Muga and Eri silk, the famed weaving tradition of Sualkuchi, bell metal craft of Sarthebari, terracotta art of Asharikandi, world-renowned Assam tea and GI-tagged Kaji Nemu, among others, as shining examples of Assam’s cultural and economic identity.

Governor Acharya emphasised that GI-tagged products not only enhance income, dignity and livelihoods of artisans and farmers but also help preserve folk art, traditional knowledge and environmentally sustainable practices. Protecting and promoting these products, and connecting them to global markets, he said, is essential for empowering communities and strengthening the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

The Governor also highlighted several Government of India initiatives supporting GI-linked MSMEs, including the Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP), RAMP, Micro and Small Enterprise Cluster Development Programme, Revival Fund Scheme, Credit Guarantee Scheme, and the One District One Product (ODOP) initiative. These programmes, he said, aim to transform traditional skills into sustainable, market-driven enterprises.

Stressing the role of women and youth, Governor Acharya said they are the driving force of the GI-based economy. He underlined that youth-led innovation, technology adoption, startups and e-commerce can significantly enhance branding and market access for GI products. He called for coordinated efforts by the Centre, states, industry bodies and the private sector to fully unlock the sector’s potential.

Concluding his address, the Governor said the GI Mahotsav is not merely an exhibition, but a celebration of India’s cultural soul, economic resilience and self-reliant future, urging all stakeholders to collectively safeguard and promote the nation’s GI heritage.

The inaugural programme was attended by PHDCCI Secretary General Dr Ranjit Mehta, MSME Committee Chairman Vinod Karwa, former President (NER) A. Towi Chopi, North Eastern Council Secretary Satinder Kumar Bhalla, along with entrepreneurs, artisans, farmers, youth representatives and other dignitaries.