Assam Governor launches Model Village initiative in Nalbari, calls for youth-led rural transformation

Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya on May 26 inaugurated the Model Village Development Programme at Jagra village in Nalbari district and called for collective efforts to transform rural areas into centres of holistic and sustainable development.

Addressing the gathering, the Governor said the true strength of an ideal village lies in active public participation and stressed that educated youth, farmers, women’s groups, voluntary organisations and panchayat representatives must work together for comprehensive rural development.

Acharya highlighted education, healthcare, agriculture, sanitation, women’s empowerment and environmental conservation as key pillars for building model villages.

Referring to Mahatma Gandhi’s vision that “India lives in its villages”, he said rural development remains central to nation-building and underlined the importance of scientific farming methods, organic agriculture, water conservation and blending modern technology with traditional farming knowledge to strengthen Assam’s rural economy.

The Governor also highlighted the role of youth and women in transforming villages, saying digital literacy, agri-entrepreneurship, self-help groups and skill development initiatives would be crucial in making rural communities self-reliant and economically stronger.

Calling for a “Nasha Mukt Bharat”, Acharya urged young people to stay away from substance abuse and contribute towards building a healthy and disciplined society.

Emphasising environmental sustainability, he appealed to people to plant more trees and encourage wider participation in plantation drives for a greener future.

