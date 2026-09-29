Assam Governor leads Anti-Drug Awareness Rally in Diphu, calls for a drug-free India

A padyatra was organised in Diphu to strengthen public awareness against drug abuse and promote the vision of a drug-free India, in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Nasha Mukt Bharat initiative.

In a message shared on social media, Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya highlighted the importance of transforming the Prime Minister’s vision into a mass public movement through awareness and community participation.

The padyatra aimed to reinforce collective commitment towards building a healthy, safe and responsible society free from substance abuse. The message also emphasised the role of young people in leading the campaign and encouraging wider public participation in the fight against drugs.

The initiative called upon citizens, particularly the youth, to actively contribute towards realising the vision of ‘Nasha Mukt Bharat, Sashakt Bharat’ (Drug-Free India, Empowered India), with a focus on awareness, prevention and collective responsibility.