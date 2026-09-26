Assam Governor leads Nasha Mukt Bharat Padayatra in Barpeta, calls for collective fight against drugs

Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya on September 26 led the Nasha Mukt Bharat Sankalp Padayatra in Barpeta, urging people from all sections of society to unite against drug abuse and protect the younger generation from substance addiction.

The padayatra began at the District Library in Barpeta and proceeded towards the District Commissioner’s Office. Barpeta LAC MLA Dipak Kumar Das, District Commissioner Nabadeep Pathak, Senior Superintendent of Police Sushanta Biswa Sarma, senior officials, NCC cadets, youth representatives and local residents participated in the march. Participants raised slogans advocating a drug-free society.

Addressing a public meeting at the District Library, Governor Acharya stressed that safeguarding the youth was essential for India to realise its potential and achieve the vision of a Viksit Bharat. He called upon every section of society to take responsibility in the fight against drugs, stating that the country could not afford to lose its young generation to substance abuse.

District Commissioner Nabadeep Pathak expressed gratitude to the Governor for leading the anti-drug campaign in Barpeta. SSP Sushanta Biswa Sarma highlighted the role of the police administration in implementing the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan and urged citizens to coordinate with the administration and law-enforcement agencies to build a drug-free society.

During the programme, eight individuals were felicitated for their contributions to the fight against drugs. The awardees included ASHA worker Moyful Nessa, Anganwadi worker Janmoni Konwar Nath, Assam Police personnel Shyamal Jyoti Saikia, Sarat Kakoti, Satyajit Borthakur and Bikash Kr Roy, AB Constable Rahul Das, and LNK (AB) Dipankar Borah.

Following the padayatra, the Governor paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at his statue near the District Commissioner’s Office, marking the conclusion of the programme.

Barpeta Sattra Burha Satriya Babul Chandra Das, social worker Gunindra Nath Das, senior officials and concerned citizens were also present, reiterating the call for a drug-free Barpeta and a safer future for its youth.