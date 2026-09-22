Assam Governor leads Nasha Mukt Bharat Padayatra in Tinsukia

Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya on September 22 led the ‘Nasha Mukt Bharat Sankalp Padayatra’ in Tinsukia as part of his ongoing state-wide campaign to raise awareness against drug abuse and promote community participation in the fight against substance abuse.

The Tinsukia programme marked the latest leg of the Governor’s outreach campaign, which began in Cachar and subsequently covered Sribhumi before reaching Upper Assam, including Dibrugarh and Tinsukia.

Addressing a large gathering at Tinsukia College, Acharya highlighted the district’s cultural heritage and industrial significance and urged young people to draw inspiration from Assam’s literary and cultural icons, including Jyoti Prasad Agarwala, Lakshminath Bezbaruah and Bharat Ratna Dr Bhupen Hazarika.

The Governor said the campaign was aimed at turning the ‘Nasha Mukt Bharat Sankalp’ into a people-driven movement, inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision.

“Self-discipline, restraint, and moral conduct are deeply rooted in our civilisational heritage. While enforcement is vital, a drug-free society cannot be built through policing alone. It requires collective action from families, schools, civil society, and local administrations,” Acharya said.

He commended the Assam government’s zero-tolerance approach towards narcotics and highlighted welfare initiatives such as Nijut Moina and Nijut Babu, saying such programmes could help empower young people to pursue purposeful lives.

Following the public meeting, Acharya flagged off the padayatra and walked alongside hundreds of students, citizens and local leaders from Tinsukia College to Mahatma Gandhi Park.

At the park, the Governor paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, linking his ideals of truth, self-control and community responsibility with the campaign against addiction.

Earlier, Tinsukia District Commissioner Sumit Sattawan administered the Nasha Mukt Bharat Sankalp pledge to the participants.

The programme was attended by Tinsukia district Guardian Minister Rameswar Teli, MLAs Sanjay Kishan and Pulok Gohain, Superintendent of Police Mayank Kumar, Tinsukia Municipal Board chairman Pulak Chetia, senior civil and police officials, heads of educational institutions, social workers and residents.

The campaign is part of the Governor’s continuing outreach across Assam to mobilise communities, particularly young people, against drug abuse.