Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on October 19 and extended his greetings on the occasion of Durga Puja, according to an official release.

During the meeting, Acharya shared his experiences from his recent visit to Mongolia and briefed the Prime Minister on initiatives undertaken by the Assam Lok Bhavan to promote youth welfare, strengthen national consciousness and foster patriotism among young people.

The Governor highlighted two initiatives: ‘Nashamukt Yuva for Viksit Bharat’ and ‘Namo Matribhoomi Suraksha evam Swavalamban Sankalp Saptah’.

According to the Lok Bhavan release, the initiatives aim to empower young people, raise awareness about the harmful effects of substance abuse and encourage a stronger sense of responsibility towards national security, self-reliance and nation-building.

Acharya also expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister for his guidance and the interaction, the release added.