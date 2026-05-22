Assam Governor outlines NDA government’s vision amid Opposition walkout in Assembly

Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya on Friday, May 22, outlined the BJP-led government’s vision for Assam over the next five years during his inaugural address in the 16th Assam Legislative Assembly, amid protests and a walkout by Opposition parties.

Barely five minutes into the Governor’s speech on the second day of the Assembly session, MLAs from the Indian National Congress and Raijor Dal entered the Well of the House, demanding that the government focus on issues such as inflation and rising prices instead of highlighting its achievements.

Congress legislators displayed placards, raised slogans and later staged a walkout from the Assembly.

The two Raijor Dal legislators, led by Akhil Gogoi, initially remained inside the House and continued raising objections while the Governor delivered his address. They later walked out after submitting a memorandum containing their concerns.

In his speech, Governor Acharya said the BJP-led NDA government’s return to power for a third consecutive term, with 102 seats in the 126-member Assembly, reflected public support for its governance model based on peace, economic stability and inclusive development.

“This mandate reflects the people’s endorsement of peace, economic stability and inclusive development pursued over the past ten years,” he said, adding that the government’s achievements in restoring peace had been “substantial and historic”.

Referring to various peace accords signed with insurgent groups in recent years, the Governor appealed to ULFA (Independent), the only major militant outfit outside the peace process, to join the mainstream.

Acharya also urged citizens to exercise restraint in discretionary spending in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal for austerity, saying prudent economic conduct was necessary during challenging times.

Welcoming the government’s decision to introduce the proposed Uniform Civil Code during the current Assembly session, the Governor said the law would strengthen social harmony, justice and gender equality while safeguarding the customary rights and traditions of tribal and indigenous communities.

The Governor further lauded the West Bengal government for handing over land required for border fencing along the Bangladesh border, stating that it would help strengthen border management and curb infiltration.

Highlighting the government’s development agenda, Acharya said Assam’s Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) had recorded an annual compounded growth rate of nearly 16 per cent and the State was progressing towards becoming a ₹10 lakh crore economy by 2028-29.

He also outlined the government’s commitments to generating two lakh employment opportunities, making Assam power-surplus, tackling annual floods, strengthening agriculture and improving healthcare, education and tourism infrastructure.