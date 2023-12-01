The Governor of Assam has passed a new rule restricting the gastronomic offerings during formal government functions on the dais. Effective immediately, dignitaries attending official events will find themselves limited to just tea, biscuits and drinking water as refreshments.

The decision comes as a part of an effort to uphold simplicity and promote a more focused environment during government gatherings. While elaborate spreads featuring an assortment of snacks and beverages have long been a tradition at such functions, this new directive seeks to streamline the refreshment options for those on the dais.