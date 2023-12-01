Assam Governor passes new rule, limits dais refreshments to tea, biscuits and water
Assam's Governor has implemented a new rule, restricting the refreshments on the dais to just tea, biscuits, and water.
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Assam Governor passes new rule, limits dais refreshments to tea, biscuits and water
The Governor of Assam has passed a new rule restricting the gastronomic offerings during formal government functions on the dais. Effective immediately, dignitaries attending official events will find themselves limited to just tea, biscuits and drinking water as refreshments.
The decision comes as a part of an effort to uphold simplicity and promote a more focused environment during government gatherings. While elaborate spreads featuring an assortment of snacks and beverages have long been a tradition at such functions, this new directive seeks to streamline the refreshment options for those on the dais.
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