Assam Governor pays tribute to Kargil Heroes at State War Memorial in Guwahati

Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya on July 26 attended the Kargil Vijay Diwas commemorative programme at the State War Memorial in Dighalipukhuri, Guwahati, paying tribute to the soldiers who laid down their lives during the 1999 Kargil War.

Organised by the Directorate of Sainik Welfare, Assam, the event marked India's victory in the Kargil conflict and honoured the courage, sacrifice and dedication of the Indian Armed Forces.

Paying floral tributes to the fallen soldiers, the Governor said Kargil Vijay Diwas serves as a reminder of the valour and patriotism displayed by the armed forces in safeguarding the nation's sovereignty and territorial integrity. He urged the youth to draw inspiration from the Kargil heroes and contribute to nation-building with discipline and commitment.

During the programme, the Governor interacted with veterans, serving defence personnel and the families of martyrs, expressing gratitude for their service and sacrifices. He also felicitated the family members of five fallen soldiers in recognition of their supreme sacrifice.

The event was attended by senior Armed Forces officers, defence veterans, civil administration officials, ex-servicemen, NCC cadets, students and members of the public. Patriotic performances marked the conclusion of the programme, along with a collective pledge to uphold the ideals of national unity, integrity and service.