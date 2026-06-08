Assam Governor pays tribute to martyrs at Swaheed Shraddhanjali ceremony in Guwahati

Assam Governor Amar Lakshman Prasad Acharya on June 8 paid homage to the state's martyrs at the Swaheed Shraddhanjali ceremony organised by the Directorate of Sainik Welfare in Guwahati.

The programme was held to honour the brave soldiers and martyrs from Assam who laid down their lives in service of the nation. Senior government officials, members of the armed forces, ex-servicemen, Veer Naris and families of martyrs participated in the event and paid floral tributes at the memorial.

Addressing the gathering, Governor Acharya highlighted the sacrifices made by the martyrs and expressed the nation's gratitude towards them and their families.

“They made the ultimate sacrifice. We owe them and their families a debt of gratitude. We paid our respects here at the War Memorial. We salute them and express our deep appreciation,” the Governor said.

The Directorate of Sainik Welfare regularly organises such commemorative events to honour the contributions and sacrifices of serving and retired defence personnel as well as martyrs from Assam.

During the ceremony, family members of the fallen soldiers laid wreaths in memory of their loved ones who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty.

The event also underscored the importance of supporting the families of martyrs and recognising their invaluable contributions. Speakers at the programme noted that the courage, dedication and patriotism displayed by the armed forces continue to inspire future generations.

The Swaheed Shraddhanjali ceremony concluded with tributes to the martyrs and a reaffirmation of the nation’s commitment to remembering and honouring their service and sacrifice.