Assam Governor urges youth to draw inspiration from ex-servicemen

Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya, on August 26, said that the experiences of ex-servicemen can inspire the younger generation to contribute meaningfully to nation-building.

Speaking at the event ‘Rishte Sainik Se’, organised to familiarise ex-servicemen and their families with government schemes and welfare measures, the Governor lauded the sacrifices made by those who served in the Armed Forces. He assured that his office would extend all possible assistance for the welfare of veterans and their families.



The governor maintained that sharing of experiences by ex-servicemen can motivate the youth to contribute towards nation-building in a more meaningful manner.



He appreciated the Directorate of Sainik Welfare, Assam, for efforts for the welfare of ex-servicemen.



Ex-servicemen, Veer Nari (widows of servicemen) and Veer Matas (mothers of martyred servicemen) from across the state participated in the event, the statement said.



The event was also attended by veteran officers, including Air Marshal Anjan Gogoi (Retd), Lt Gen Rana Pratap Kalita (Retd) and Lt Gen Pranab Kumar Bharali (Retd).



Brig Polash Choudhury (Retd), director, Sainik Welfare, Assam, apprised the participants on various government schemes and facilities meant for the ex-servicemen fraternity.



He highlighted some of the measures, like two per cent reservations for ex-servicemen in class A and B state government jobs, enhancement in cash rewards for gallantry awardees and ex-gratia for battle/war casualties, and reservations for wards of ex-servicemen in medical and dental colleges.



Choudhury also mentioned of various initiatives undertaken by the Directorate of Sainik Welfare to reach out to the ex-servicemen to ensure their rehabilitation.