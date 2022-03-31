As per the governor of Assam Jagdish Mukhi, releases transfer and posting orders on 30 Marh 2022 for various departments.

The orders stated that, Shri Maninder Singh, presently Chief Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, Cooperation, Sports & Youth Welfare, Cultural Affairs and Tourism Departments is relieved from the additional charge of Cultural Affairs Department.

Also, Shri Syedain Abbasi Additional Chief Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, Public Health Engineering. Water Resources, Information Technology Departments is relieved from the additional charge of Information Technology Department.

Further, Shri Vijayendra, Additional Chief Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, Handloom, Textiles & Sericulture and Welfare of Minorities & Assam Administrative Tribunal Development Department & Chairman, is transferred and posted as Chairman, Assam Administrative Tribunal. Shri Vijayendra, IAS is also posted as Chairman, Board of Revenue, Assam as additional charge.

Shri Biswaranjan Samal, Additional Chief Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, Hill Areas, Food Civil Supplies & CA Departments and MD, Assam Food & Civil Supplies Corporation Ltd. is relieved from the additional charge of MD, Assam Food & Civil Supplies Corporation Ltd. Shri Biswaranjan Samal, is also posted as Additional Chief Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, Parliamentary Affairs Department as additional charge.

Shri Avinash Purushottam Das Joshi, Principal Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, Revenue & DM, General Administration Departments, Assam and Addl. Principal Resident Commissioner, Assam Bhawan, New Delhi is relieved from the additional charge of Revenue & DM Department. Also posted as Principal Secretary to the Govt of Assam, Health and Family Welfare Department as additional charge.

Shri Niraj Verma, Principal Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, Home & Political, Power (E). Parliamentary Affairs. Personnel, I& PR Departments & Addl. Principal Resident Commissioner, Assam Bhawan, New Delhi is relieved from the additional charge of Parliamentary Affairs and I&PR Departments.

Smt. Archana Varma, Principal Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, AR & Training Department and Chairman, Board of Revenue, Assam is relieved from the additional charge of Chairman, Board of Revenue, Assam.

Shri Rajesh Prasad, Principal Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, Excise, Irrigation, Soil Conservation and Housing & Urban Affairs Departments and Chairman, SLNA, WDC-PMKSY is relieved from the additional charge of Housing & Urban Affairs Department.

Shri B. Kalyan Chakravarthy, Principal Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, Elementary, Secondary, Higher Education Departments and Chairman, State level Recruitment Commission for Class-IV is transferred and posted as Principal Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, Labour Welfare and Skill, Employment and

Entrepreneurship Departments.

Dr. John Berchmans Ekka, Principal Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, Panchayat & Rural Dev, Labour Welfare and Tea Tribes Welfare Departments, Assam is relieved from the additional charge of Labour Welfare Department

Shri Anurag Goel, Principal Secretary, Bodoland Welfare Department and Principal Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, Health & Family Welfare Department is relieved from the additional charge of Principal Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, Health & Family Welfare Department. He is also posted as Principal Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, Information Technology Department as additional charge.

Shri Gyanendra Dev Tripathi, Commissioner & Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, Environment & Forest, Border Protection & Development, Implementation of Assam Accord and Science & Technology Departments & CEO, ASDMA and Director, Land Records, Assam is transferred and posted as Commissioner & Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, Revenue & DM Department and Border Protection & Development Department with additional charge of CEO, ASDMA.

Shri Shantanu P Gotmare, Commissioner and Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, Administrative Reforms & Training, Pension & Public Grievances, Parliamentary Affairs Departments and Commissioner, Barak Valley Division is relieved from the additional charge of Commissioner and Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, Parliamentary Affairs Department. Also posted as Director of Land Records, Assam as additional charge.

Shri M. S. Manivannan, Commissioner & Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, General Administration Department and Home & Political Department is relieved from the additional charge of Commissioner & Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, Home & Political Department. Also posted as Commissioner & Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, Higher Education Department, CEO, SITA and Commissioner, Upper Assam Division as additional charge.

Shri Jayant Narlikar, Commissioner & Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, Finance Department, Commissioner, Lower Assam Division & Member, State Level Recruitment Commission for Class-IV is also posted as Commissioner & Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, Sports & Youth Welfare and Information Technology Departments as additional charge.

Shri Siddharth Singh, Commissioner & Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, Health & FW and Sports & YW Departments and Commissioner. Upper Assam Division, MD, Atal Amrit Abhiyan is posted as Commissioner & Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, Medical Education and Research Department and Project Director, JICA Assisted Guwahati Water Supply Project and Assam Health System Strengthening Project as additional charge. Also relieved from the charge of Commissioner & Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, Sports & YW Departments and Commissioner, Upper Assam Division.

Smti Kavitha Padmanabhan, Commissioner & Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, Housing & Urban Affairs and Irrigation Departments & Member, State Level Recruitment Commission for class III is relieved from the charge of Commissioner & Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, Irrigation Department.

Smti Atika Sultana, Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, Welfare of Minorities Development and Handloom, Textiles & Sericulture Departments, State Enquiry Officer, Assam is relieved from the additional charge of Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, Handloom, Textiles & Sericulture Department.

Dr. Deepak Majumdar, Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, Higher Education Department and MD, RUSA, Assam is also posted as Director, Official Language Implementation, Assam as additional charge.

Smti Laya Madduri, Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, Finance Department is also posted as Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, Cultural Affairs and Science & Technology Departments as additional charge.

Shri Abhijit Barua, Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Department & Soil Conservation Department is relieved from the additional charge of Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, Soil Conservation Department. And also posted as Commissioner of Food Safety and Drugs Administration, Assam as additional charge.

Shri Bharat Bhushan Dev Choudhury, Deputy Commissioner, Bajali is transferred and posted as Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, Secondary Education Department.

Shri Lakshmanan S. Mission Director, National Health Mission, Assam is transferred and posted as Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, Industries & Commerce, Mines & Minerals Departments and Chief Minister's Secretariat.

Shri Adil Khan, Commissioner of Transport, Assam, State Project Director, Assam Inland Water Transport Development Society & MD, AIDC and MD, Assam Skill Development is relieved from the additional charge of MD, AIDC and State Project Director, Assam Inland Water Transport Development Society. Also posted as Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, Transport and Welfare of Minorities Development Departments.

Shri Manvendra Pratap Singh, Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, Industries & Commerce Department is transferred and posted as Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, Act East Policy Affairs Department and MD. AIDC as additional charge.

Shri Oinam Sarankumar Singh, Commissioner, Industries & Commerce, Assam and Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, AH & Veterinary Department is relieved from the additional charge of Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, AH & Veterinary Department.

Shri Ghanshyam Dass, MD, Guwahati Smart City Limited is transferred and posted as Secretary to the Govt. of Assam. Personnel Department.

Shri Pallav Gopal Jha, Deputy Commissioner, Kamrup (Metro) is also posted as MD, Guwahati Smart City Limited as additional charge.

Smti Seema Rekha Bhuyan, Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, Personnel and Indigenous & Tribal Faith and Culture Departments is relieved from the charge of Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, Personnel Department.

Shri Debajyoti Dutta, Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, Food and Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs and Act Fast Policy Affairs Department is relieved from the additional charge of Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, Act East Policy Affairs Department, also posted as Secretary to the Govt. of Assam,

Implementation of Assam Accord Department as additional charge. Shri Dilip Kumar Borah, IAS, (Non SCS 2012), Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, Finance Department is also posted as Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, Handloom, Textile and Sericulture Department as additional charge.

Smti Sewall Devi Sharma, Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, Elementary Education Department is transferred and posted as Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, Agriculture Department.

Dr. MS Lakshmi Priya, Deputy Commissioner, Bongaigaon is transferred and posted as MD, NHM. Assam and Additional Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, Health and Family Welfare Department as additional charge.

Shri P. Vijaya Bhaskar Reddy, Deputy Commissioner, Dhemaji is transferred and posted as Joint secretary to the Govt. of Assam, Revenue and DM Department and Joint CEO, ASDMA as additional charge.

Shri Ankur Jain, IPS, MD, Assam Skill Development Mission is also posted as State Project Director, Assam Inland Water Transport Development society as additional charge.

Shri Diganta Das, ACS (DR-95) District Development Commissioner, Barpeta is transferred and posted as MD. Assam Food and Civil Supplies Corporation.

Smti Cauvery Barkakati, ACS Joint Secretary to the Govt. of Assam. Tourism Department and Member Secretary, State Commission for Women is transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, Bajali.

Shri Nabadeep Pathak. ACS (DR-97), Joint Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, Chief Minister's Secretariat is transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner. Bongaigaon.

Shri Bhupesh Das, ACS (DR-92), Deputy Commissioner, Sonitpur is transferred and posted as Joint Secretary to the Government of Assam, Transformation & Development Department.

Shri Kausar Jamil Hilaly, ACS, (DR 92) CEO, GMDA is also posted as posted as Additional Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, Welfare of Minorities & Development Department as additional charge.

Smti Binita Pegu, IAS, (SCS-2010), Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, WPT&BC, Environment and Forest Departments and State Enquiry Officer, Assam is also posted as Director, Archives, Assam as additional charge.

Shri Preetom Saikia, IAS, (Retd) is appointed as Chairman, State Level Recruitment Commission for Class-IV posts. Shri Preetom Saikia, IAS. (Retd) is relieved from the charge of Special Commissioner to the Govt of Assam, Education Department.

Shri MK Yadav, IFS, PCCF (Wildlife), Chief Wildlife Warden, Assam and MD, AMTRON is relieved from the charge of MD, AMTRON.

Shri S. Sundar, IFS Deputy Conservator of Forests (SF) and OSD, Finance Department is also posted as MD, AMTRON as additional charge.

Dr. Bijoya Choudhury, ACS, (DR-92) Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, Elementary Education Department and Director, Elementary

Education, Assam and Member, State Level Recruitment Commission for Class IV Posts is relieved from the charge of Director, Elementary Education, Assam.

Smti Suranjana Senapati, ACS, (DR 99), Deputy Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, Secondary Education is also posted as Director, Elementary Education, Assam as additional charge.

Shri Deba Kumar Mishra, ACS (DR 93) Deputy Commissioner, Biswanath is transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, Sonitpur.

Shri Munindra Nath Ngatey, ACS (DR-97), Joint Secretary to the Govt. of Assam. Health and Family Welfare Department and Director of Health Services, Assam is transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, Biswanath.

Shri Kamaljit Talukdar, ACS. (DR 2004), Deputy Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, Health and Family Welfare and Personnel Departments and Secretary, State Level Recruitment Commission for Class-IV Posts is also posted as Director of Health Services (FW), Assam as additional charge.

Shri Asim Kumar Bhattacharya, ACS, (DR-92), Additional Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, Home and Political Department is transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner. Dhemaji.

Smti Anamika Tewari, ACS, (DR-97), Joint Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, Department of Housing and Urban Affairs is transferred and posted as Commissioner of Labour, Assam.

Smti Sonali Ghosh, IFS, CCF and OSD, SBM, is also posted as Assistant Principal Resident Commissioner, Assam Bhavan, New Delhi.