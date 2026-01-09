Assam Governor reviews development schemes in Morigaon, interacts with beneficiaries

Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya on January 8, reviewed the implementation of key development schemes in Morigaon district, interacting with beneficiaries, officials and grassroots stakeholders to assess the impact of various government initiatives, an official statement said.

During his visit, the Governor visited Kumoi Anchalik Secondary School, where he interacted with students and shared a mid-day meal with them. He advised students to consume nutritious food for healthy physical and mental development and appreciated the school authorities for maintaining the quality of food served. Acharya also encouraged students to strive for excellence in academics as well as co-curricular activities, describing them as the future architects of a “Viksit Bharat”.

The Governor later visited the Amrit Sarovar site at the Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), where he reviewed the ongoing work and directed officials to undertake plantation drives to enhance green cover in the area.

Acharya chaired a review meeting at the KVK with the district commissioner and heads of various departments, during which he took stock of the implementation of various central and state government schemes in the district.

As part of the ‘Gaon Mein Governor’ initiative launched by Lok Bhavan, Assam, the Governor interacted with scheme beneficiaries and heard their feedback on delivery and outcomes at the grassroots level.

The Governor also inspected the Tata Semiconductor project site and reviewed the progress of work. Expressing optimism, he said the project is expected to generate employment opportunities and help curb the migration of skilled youth outside the state.

In addition, Acharya paid a visit to the residence of Andhuram Das, an 85-year-old veteran sportsperson from Morigaon district, and acknowledged his contribution to sports under the ‘Amar Mati Amar Nayak’ initiative of Lok Bhavan.

The visit underscored the Governor’s focus on monitoring development initiatives, promoting sustainable growth and recognising grassroots contributions across the district.