Assam Governor reviews development, security, and health initiatives in Cachar

Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya on Saturday chaired a comprehensive review meeting of government schemes with district officials and heads of departments in Cachar district’s Barak Valley region.

During the session, District Commissioner Mridul Yadav presented detailed updates on the implementation of various central and state flagship programmes in the district. The governor also convened a security review meeting with Superintendent of Police Numal Mahato to assess the prevailing law and order situation.

Governor Acharya reviewed the progress of ongoing Amrit Sarovar projects, seeking details on infrastructure development such as flagpole installations, construction of shades, and seating arrangements. He also highlighted Cachar’s potential in the fishery sector, enquiring about hatchery facilities, fish seed demand, and stressing the need to strengthen infrastructure to boost productivity.



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On public health, Acharya urged officials to intensify efforts under the TB Mukt Abhiyan, promoting the ‘Nikshay Mitra’ initiative, and called for greater sensitivity and commitment in eradicating tuberculosis. He expressed satisfaction with the implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP) in the district.

The governor also reviewed educational initiatives aimed at reducing school drop-out rates and improving student retention, including the functioning of single-teacher schools. He encouraged officials to popularise NCC and NSS activities among students.

In addition, Acharya examined the performance of key departments, including PWD, Agriculture, PHE, Social Forestry, and Irrigation, emphasising the importance of coordinated efforts for district-wide development.