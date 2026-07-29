Assam Governor reviews flood crisis, directs uninterrupted rescue and relief operations

Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya on July 29 reviewed the flood situation in the state, with special focus on the severely affected districts of Sivasagar, Charaideo, Jorhat and Golaghat, and directed authorities to ensure uninterrupted rescue and relief operations.

During the review meeting, Additional Chief Secretary of the Revenue and Disaster Management Department L. Sweety Changsan gave a detailed presentation on the flood situation and the measures being undertaken by the state government.

She briefed the governor on the extent of inundation, the number of districts and people affected, the functioning of relief camps, deployment of rescue teams, availability of essential commodities and efforts to restore damaged infrastructure.

Acharya directed all concerned departments and agencies to ensure that flood-affected people receive timely assistance and that rescue and relief operations continue without disruption.

He stressed the need to provide adequate relief materials, safe shelter, clean drinking water, healthcare services and other essential support to people displaced or affected by the floods.

The governor also called for special attention to vulnerable sections, including women, children, senior citizens and persons with disabilities, and said they must receive prompt and adequate assistance during the crisis.

Emphasising the need for continued vigilance, Acharya asked officials to maintain close coordination among government departments, district administrations and field agencies to minimise the hardships faced by affected communities.

He further underlined the importance of ensuring an uninterrupted supply of essential services in flood-hit areas and said every possible effort should be made to provide timely relief and facilitate the early rehabilitation of affected families.

The governor appreciated the efforts of district administrations, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), police personnel, healthcare workers, NGOs, volunteers and other agencies engaged in rescue and relief operations.

At least 75 people have lost their lives in the floods, while more than 3.32 lakh people continue to remain affected across Assam.