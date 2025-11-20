Assam governor reviews flood protection measures in Dhemaji district

Assam's administration is developing an action plan for a permanent solution to Dhemaji's chronic flooding problem, the state Governor announced during a review meeting on November 19.

Lakshman Prasad Acharya chaired the meeting at the District Commissioner's Office in Dhemaji to assess flood protection infrastructure and development projects in the district, which faces recurring inundation during monsoons.

District Commissioner Rahul Suresh Javir briefed the Governor on the district's flood preparedness, including the performance of embankments over recent years and the status of ongoing schemes under the Dhemaji Water Resources Division. His presentation detailed flood patterns, their socio-economic impact on residents, and strategies to build long-term resilience.

Acharya praised the district administration's proactive flood management approach and acknowledged the work of central and state agencies in research, data collection, and coordination with local authorities on flood control.

The Governor also assessed progress on initiatives led by Raj Bhavan, including the Governor Assam Amrit Sarovars project and the Governor's Assam Programme for Promotion of Youth (GAPPY). He suggested arranging broadcasts of the Prime Minister's Mann Ki Baat programme at Amrit Sarovar sites to boost community engagement.

Noting that some rivers in the district change course frequently and leave dry riverbeds during lean seasons, Acharya proposed developing these areas as eco-tourism destinations. The District Commissioner informed him about existing initiatives such as the Missing Youth Festival, Jiyadhal Eco-Tourism project, and night camping facilities, which have boosted local tourism and encouraged home-stay ventures that support community livelihoods.

Acharya urged stakeholders to work together on cleanliness drives, tree plantation activities, and anti-narcotics campaigns to build a progressive society.

After the meeting, the Governor visited the Jiadhal River to inspect closure work on an avulsion channel near the Samarajan Bridge's left bank upstream.