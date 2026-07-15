Assam Governor reviews progress of Sri Sri Aniruddhadeva Sports University campus, calls for faster completion

Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya on Wednesday, July 15 reviewed the progress of construction at the permanent campus of Sri Sri Aniruddhadeva Sports University in Chabua, Dibrugarh district, directing officials to expedite infrastructure development to ensure the institution becomes operational at the earliest.

During the inspection, the Governor assessed various components of the ongoing construction project and instructed officials of the Public Works Department (Building) to accelerate the pace of work. He stressed that the timely completion of the permanent campus would enable students to access improved academic and sports facilities while allowing the university to introduce new and innovative courses.

Acharya said the university has the potential to emerge as one of the country's leading sports institutions and underscored the importance of completing the project without unnecessary delays.

Highlighting the need for holistic development, the Governor also asked officials to examine the feasibility of establishing a dedicated Yoga centre within the campus to integrate sports education with wellness practices.

To ensure smooth execution of the project, Acharya directed the university's Vice-Chancellor to maintain close coordination with the Public Works Department and the district administration. He further instructed that monthly progress reports on the construction be submitted to Lok Bhavan for regular monitoring.

Earlier in the day, the Governor chaired a review meeting at the university's city campus, where Vice-Chancellor Prof Hirendra Nath Sarma briefed him on the institution's academic initiatives and the status of infrastructure development.