Assam Governor reviews welfare schemes, stresses people-centric development

Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya on June 25 reviewed the implementation of various welfare-oriented schemes and outreach initiatives being carried out across Assam.

During the review meeting, the Governor assessed the progress, impact and effectiveness of programmes undertaken by Lok Bhavan to ensure that benefits are reaching the intended beneficiaries.

Acharya said the initiatives are inspired by the people-centric governance model and the vision of Antyodaya advocated by Narendra Modi. He noted that the schemes have been designed to bring meaningful and measurable improvements to the lives of citizens, particularly those from vulnerable and disadvantaged sections of society.

The Governor emphasized the importance of effective implementation and regular monitoring of welfare programmes to maximize their impact and ensure inclusive development across the state.