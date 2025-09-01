Assam governor stresses accountability in welfare of ex-servicemen

Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya, on September 1, called for maintaining the highest ethical standards in managing welfare schemes meant for soldiers, veterans, and their families.

At a meeting of the state managing committee of the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund, Acharya underlined that handling such initiatives goes beyond routine administration. “The welfare of soldiers and their families is a cornerstone of national development and security, and it is the collective responsibility of the nation to honour and support their sacrifices,” he said.

The governor said his recent interactions with ex-servicemen gave him insights into the challenges they face, particularly in accessing timely support. He stressed that building trust with the veteran community must remain central to the welfare system.

Pointing to ongoing reforms, Acharya highlighted how digital platforms are making welfare services more efficient. He cited the Digital Sainik portal and other e-Governance measures as examples of tools that have simplified access to pensions, healthcare, and related benefits for retired personnel and their families.

The meeting also reviewed the utilisation of the Flag Day Fund, which supports initiatives for ex-servicemen in the state. Acharya emphasised that every rupee spent must reflect transparency and a genuine commitment to those who have served the nation.