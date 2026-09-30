Assam Governor stresses role of schools, colleges in fight against drug abuse

Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya on September 30 called for greater involvement of schools, colleges and universities in efforts to prevent substance abuse among young people, saying educational institutions must go beyond academics to promote discipline and responsible behaviour.

Acharya made the remarks during the Hojai leg of the ‘Nasha Mukt Bharat Sankalp Padayatra’, part of his ongoing statewide campaign against drug abuse. The campaign has been taken to several districts across Assam in recent weeks.

Addressing a public gathering at Rabindranath Thakur Vishwavidyalaya, Acharya said awareness about substance abuse needed to be sustained through schools and colleges, with parents, teachers, youth groups and social organisations also playing a role.

“Education is not about acquiring knowledge,” he said, stressing that it should also help develop self-restraint, discipline, sensitivity and a sense of responsibility.

The governor urged young people to stay away from drugs and channel their energy into education, sports, yoga, cultural activities, NCC, NSS, community service and skill development.

The Hojai programme began with Acharya participating in a tree plantation drive at the university. The padayatra subsequently started from the institution’s old campus and concluded with the governor paying floral tribute to a bust of Mahatma Gandhi.

Hojai District Commissioner Sanjay Dutta administered the ‘Nasha Mukt Bharat Sankalp’ pledge to participants, who pledged to work towards preventing drug abuse.

Acharya also visited the residence of 101-year-old Upendra Biswas in Hojai and conferred the ‘Varishtha Nagrik Samman’ on him for his contribution to society and service to the state.

Biswas was presented with a gamosa, seleng sador, shawl, dhoti, umbrella, a basket of fruits and a cheque for Rs 51,000.

The governor said honouring senior citizens was a way of recognising the contribution of an earlier generation and wished Biswas a long and healthy life.