Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya has summoned the Winter Session of the 16th Assam Legislative Assembly from December 14.

According to an official notification issued by the Assam Legislative Assembly Secretariat, the session will commence at 9:30 am at the Assembly Chamber in Dispur. The Governor issued the order under Clause (1) of Article 174 of the Constitution of India.

The Winter Session is likely to continue for four to five days, although the final duration will be decided by the Assembly’s Business Advisory Committee.

This will be the third session of the 16th Assam Legislative Assembly. The Supplementary Budget for the financial year 2026–27 is expected to be presented during the session, along with several important Bills.