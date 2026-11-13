Assam Governor summons Winter Session of 16th Legislative Assembly from December 14
Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya has summoned the Assam Assembly Winter Session from December 14. The session is expected to take up the supplementary budget and several important Bills.
- Proceedings will begin at 9.30 am in the Assembly Chamber, Dispur
- The Governor acted under Article 174(1) of the Indian Constitution
- Business Advisory Committee will determine the session's final duration after deliberations
Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya has summoned the Winter Session of the 16th Assam Legislative Assembly from December 14.
According to an official notification issued by the Assam Legislative Assembly Secretariat, the session will commence at 9:30 am at the Assembly Chamber in Dispur. The Governor issued the order under Clause (1) of Article 174 of the Constitution of India.
The Winter Session is likely to continue for four to five days, although the final duration will be decided by the Assembly’s Business Advisory Committee.
This will be the third session of the 16th Assam Legislative Assembly. The Supplementary Budget for the financial year 2026–27 is expected to be presented during the session, along with several important Bills.
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