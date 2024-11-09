Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya urged students to place principle over profit and take on the mantle of ethical leadership for the betterment of society. Addressing the first convocation of Majuli Cultural University, Acharya emphasized the importance of honesty, responsibility, and commitment to social service in shaping a brighter future for the nation.

In his address to the graduating class of 182 students, Acharya praised them as the pride of the university and called on them to serve as ambassadors of cultural values. “You are not just the graduates of this institution but the torchbearers of our rich heritage, capable of spreading cultural wisdom far and wide,” he said.

The Governor also highlighted the role of students in confronting critical global challenges such as the climate crisis, social unrest, and economic inequality. “Though these issues may appear overwhelming, students should view them not as obstacles but as opportunities for innovation and growth,” Acharya remarked.

Encouraging graduates to forge meaningful connections, he stated, “True relationships are built not on superficial ties, but on mutual respect and shared aspirations.” He urged them to stay connected with peers, fostering bonds that go beyond mere networking.

In addition to his address, Governor Acharya visited several Satras, the Vaishnavite centers of learning, as part of his tour. At Kamalabari Ghat, he inspected flood protection measures, including the geo-bag embankment reinforcement work. Acharya also held a review meeting with local authorities, assessing the progress of central schemes like PM Awas Yojana and PM Kisan, and conducted a review of the Brahmaputra Board’s ongoing projects.

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