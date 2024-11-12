Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya made a historic visit to Digholi, a Rabha community-inhabited village in the Dudhnoi LAC under Goalpara district on Tuesday evening. This visit marked the first time a high-ranking state official had visited the village, where neither an MLA nor a Minister has previously gone. The Governor's visit followed his participation in the diamond jubilee celebration of the Sainik School in Goalpara.

Upon his arrival, the villagers of Digholi warmly welcomed the Governor with traditional Rabha dances and songs. The Governor, who was accompanied by Chief Executive Member of the Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council (RHAC) Tankeswar Rabha, District Commissioner Khanindra Chowdhury, Superintendent of Police Nabaneet Mahanta, and other officials, interacted with the community, listening to their concerns and exchanging views.

Governor Acharya greeted senior citizens and distributed chocolates to children, emphasizing his connection with the community. During interactions with the media, he shared his sentiments about rural development, quoting Mahatma Gandhi: "If the village develops, then only the country will develop." He also referenced Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for rural India, stressing that basic government services should reach rural communities for national development.

The Governor reviewed the implementation of government schemes in Digholi, noting that while many schemes had already been implemented, he instructed the district administration to address any unmet needs of the villagers. "I have seen that most of the schemes are already in place here. However, I have directed the district administration to ensure that all of the villagers’ needs are fulfilled," Governor Acharya said.

The Governor also commended the progress in women empowerment in the Rabha community, citing Prime Minister Modi’s 2014 emphasis on empowering women across the nation. "I have seen positive changes in the empowerment of women here," Acharya added.

Tankeswar Rabha, Chief Executive Member of RHAC, expressed his gratitude for the Governor’s visit. "This is a momentous occasion for the villagers of Digholi as well as the entire Rabha community. The Governor has explained various government schemes and benefits to the villagers, which will greatly help our community," he said.

Rabha further emphasized the significance of the visit, noting that Digholi village had never before seen a visit from an MLA or a Minister. "This is a proud moment for us," he remarked, "and the Governor’s directive to the district administration to address the villagers' concerns will be a crucial step in their development."

Also Read: Assam to launch CM Helpline in January 2025 to address public grievances