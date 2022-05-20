The Assam government has given an ex gratia payment of Rs 4 lakh to the relatives of those who died in a landslide in the state's Dima Hasao district. Assam's Hills Area Development Minister, along with Power Minister Bimal Bora, visited the district and presented the victim's relatives with the checks.

On May 14, three people, including a kid, were buried alive in concrete in the Hokai Punchi village near Haflong due to a major landslide and mudslide. The bodies were later retrieved with the help of 11 Assam Rifles troops and locals.

The ministers continuously visited the Dima Hasao district to inspect the damage caused by the continuous rain over the past several days.

The ministers were accompanied by Debolal Gorlosa, MLA Nandita Gorlosa, chairperson Ranu Langthasa, and others during their visit to the district. They assessed the extent of the devastation caused by a landslide and mudslide.

More than 50 families have lost their houses in the district, according to reports, and over ten schools have been turned into temporary relief camps. Meanwhile, the Indian Air Force rescued 106 stranded passengers to their destination.