Assam govt announces revised school timings in Kamrup Metro from August 1

The Assam government has issued a fresh directive revising school timings in Kamrup Metro district, effective from August 1, 2025.

According to the order issued by the Office of the District Elementary Education Officer cum DMC, the move comes in the interest of public wellbeing following a discussion with the District Commissioner.

As per the new schedule, Higher Secondary and Secondary schools will now operate from 7:30 AM to 1:00 PM, reflecting an extension of half an hour.



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However, there are no changes in the timings for Lower Primary (L.P.) and Middle English (M.E.) schools. L.P. schools will continue from 7:30 AM to 11:30 AM, and M.E. schools from 7:30 AM to 12:00 Noon, as per the previous order dated June 10.

The order will remain in force until further notice.