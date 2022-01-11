GUWAHATI: The Assam government initiated a mechanism to procure paddy as per entitled price from the farmers of the state.

The state government has decided to procure ten lakh metric tons of paddy. The paddy would be procured from those farmers who register at the government authorised portal at the rate of Rs.1940 per quintal.

An official statement by the BJP, Assam Pradesh from its Hengrabari headquarters, said the decision of the government will not only bring about a sea change in the rural economy of the state but also play a vital role in boosting the entire rural economic system.

The statement further stated that this process will bring an end to the earlier malpractices of the unscrupulous businessmen in the name of procurement of paddy. It also further said the step initiated by the government will not only make the Assamese farmers economically vibrant but also attract the new generation toward cultivation in a big way.

The statement said that Party President Bhabesh Kalita has appealed to the rank and file of the party to play a proactive role in creating mass awareness among the farmers regarding the procurement of rice that will kickoff from January 16.

The Party President exuded optimism that the farmers will be immensely benefitted if the district, mandal and booth committees of the party together with workers of different morchas work in tandem in the awareness campaign. Meanwhile, the state government has opened 166 procurement centres for procurement of rice under the supervision of the agriculture officials in the concerned districts. It has been estimated that a whopping Rs 2,000 crore will be saved by the Assamese farmers following the completion of procurement process of 10 lakh metric tonnes of paddy through the procurement centres.

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