Assam’s Barak Valley – home to diverse flora and fauna, will soon get a second wildlife sanctuary with Governor Jagdish Mukhi approving a proposal for the creation of Barak Bhuban Wildlife Sanctuary.

According to an official order dated on July 19 stated, “In exercise of the power conferred by Section 35 of Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972 as amended up to date, the Governor of Assam is pleased to declare its intention to constitute the area described in the Schedule annexed hereto as the Barak Bhuban Wildlife Sanctuary.”

“The Governor of Assam further hereby appoints the Deputy Commissioner, Cachar, Silchar, to enquire into and determine the existence, the nature and extent of any rights/claims alleged to exist in favour of any person or persons, in or over any land within the limit described in the schedule below,” – the order further reads.

The Barak Bhuban Wildlife Sanctuary will be spread over an area of 320 sq km between the Barak river and the Sonai river.

The area has eight recorded species of primates — Slow Loris, Rhesus Macaque, Pig-Tailed Macaque, Stump-Tailed Macaque, Assamese Macaque, Capped Langur, Phayre’s Leaf Monkey and Hoolock Gibbon.

It’s also an important habitat for king cobra, according to the Cachar Forest Division.

BJP MP from Silchar Rajdeep Roy taking to twitter wrote, “he proposed #BarakBhubanWildlifeSanctuary will only be the second Wildlife Sanctuary of Barak Valley Special gratitude to @HimantaBiswaSarma ji under whose stewardship this project is taking shape."

The proposed #BarakBhubanWildlifeSanctuary will only be the second Wildlife Sanctuary of Barak Valley



Special gratitude to @HimantaBiswaSarma ji under whose stewardship this project is taking shape.@ParimalSuklaba1 @cmpatowary @CMOfficeAssam @dccachar pic.twitter.com/bW8y2jAZab — Dr Rajdeep Roy MP ( MS, MCh) (@drrajdeeproy) July 22, 2022

He further wrote, “There are no Forest Villages or any Rights granted under Forest Rights Act in the said area The Wildlife Sanctuary is a biodiversity rich area both in terms of fauna and flora. The area is also home to numerous endemic species.”

There are no Forest Villages or any Rights granted under Forest Rights Act in the said area



The Wildlife Sanctuary is a biodiversity rich area both in terms of fauna and flora



The area is also home to numerous endemic species



Thank@NE_GreenSummit@AssamUnivSil for inputs! — Dr Rajdeep Roy MP ( MS, MCh) (@drrajdeeproy) July 22, 2022

Rajdeep also said that, a Shiva temple is located near the site where the Bhuban Wildlife Sanctuary is proposed to created and these two together can help draw tourists and create employment opportunities.

The Barak Valley is the home to 550 species of birds and 100 species of mammals. It comprises three districts Cachar, Hailakandi, and Karimganj.