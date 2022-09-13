Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu on Tuesday informed the assembly that all the government boys schools will be now converted to Co-education.

''Girl's schools will remain as it is but the all the government boys schools will be converted to co-ed across the state,'' while talking to India Today NE, Ranoj Pegu confirmed the same.

Recently, in a bid to education quality in the state-run schools, the Assam government recently merged the department of Elementary Education and the Department of Secondary Education into one department which was named ' Department of School Education'.

Interestingly, there are a large number of schools in Assam with an unsustainable enrollment and i.e why the state government is merging those schools which are having an unsustainable enrollment.

A few days back, the Assam Government faced criticism across the nation when it decided to shut down 34 government run schools as not a single student from these schools could pass this year’s High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) or Class X board exams. These schools also had been showing a steady decline in the number of enrolment of students.

Immediately after the decision was announced, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took a dig at Assam government saying that shutting down schools is not a solution. “Instead of shutting down schools, improve the quality of education in schools,” tweeted Kejriwal.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, however, dismissed this criticism and claimed that 8,610 new government schools have been set up in the state since 2013.