Assam govt committed to develop Barak Valley: Minister

Assam Minister for Barak Valley Development Kaushik Rai on Tuesday said that the state government is fully committed to the holistic development of Barak Valley, adding that several key decisions have been taken to uplift the region.

Chairing a high-level review meeting in Silchar with senior departmental officials, Rai directed authorities to remove administrative hurdles and ensure the timely and transparent implementation of projects across Cachar, Sribhumi, and Hailakandi districts.

“Barak Valley’s growth is a top priority of our government. The all-round development of the region is not just a vision, but a firm commitment led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma,” Rai asserted.

Later, Rai also inaugurated the Barak Valley Development Department’s office at the historic Old Circuit House in Silchar, marking a major milestone in the administrative focus on the region.



Also Read: Assam BJP declares unofficial ban on Gaurav Gogoi in Dhubri over CM convoy attack row

Highlighting the budgetary support allocated to the department in FY 2025-26, the minister said it reflects the CM’s “deep commitment” to the valley’s progress. “These funds must lead to visible and impactful changes on the ground,” he said.

Calling Barak Valley a potential growth corridor, Rai said the government is focused on developing infrastructure, launching sustainable livelihood initiatives, and implementing welfare schemes tailored to local needs.

He urged departments to ensure inter-agency collaboration, close monitoring of schemes, and accountability at every stage, cautioning that no project should be delayed due to procedural lapses.

The meeting also discussed challenges in execution, fund utilisation, and strategies for future planning, as per an official release. Rai emphasised that all public welfare projects must be carried out with "compassion, urgency, and efficiency."