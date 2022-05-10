Guwahati: The Government of Assam will celebrate Gunotsav 2022 across the State from 11 May to 4 June in an effort to revive the education sector, which has been heavily impacted by COVID-19 and to contribute to students' overall development.

The focus of the Gunotsav is to augment quality education in the State. The State-wide celebration of Gunotsav will be conducted in three phases from May 11 to June 4, 2022.

The initiative is taken by the Department of Education, Assam and Axom Sarba Siksha Abhiyan Mission.

Moreover, the Gunotsav of this year will be conducted in all 33 districts of the state. All Government/Provincialised/ Tea Garden Management Schools of Elementary & Secondary level will be covered. Moreover, 42,50,224 students from 46,000 schools will participate in the programme.

The evaluation process will be conducted for class I to IX level and 18752 external evaluators will be deployed across the state.

The first phase of the Gunotsav will happen from 11 to 24 May, 2022 May in 10 districts namely Biswanath, Bongaigaon, Charaideo, Darrang, Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, Goalpara, Karimganj, Karbi-Anglong, and Nagaon.

Second phase of the programme is scheduled on 23 May to 26 May in 12 districts namely Barpeta, Golaghat, Hailakandi, Hojai, Kamrup, Kokrajhar, Majuli, Morigaon, Sivsagar, South-Salmara - Mankachar, Tinsukia and Udalguri.

The third and the final phase of Gunotsav will be conducted on 2nd June to 4th June, 2022 in 11 districts namely Baksa, Cachar, Chirang, Dhubri, Dima-Hasao, Jorhat, Kamrup-M, Lakhimpur, Nalbari, Sonitpur and West-Karbi-Anglong.