Assam govt constitutes 8th Pay Commission under chairmanship of Subhash Chandra Das

The Assam government on Tuesday, February 24, constituted the 8th Assam Pay Commission, 2026, under the chairmanship of Subhash Chandra Das.

According to a notification issued by the Finance (Pay Research Unit) Department, the Secretary of the Finance (PDU) Department will serve as the Member Secretary of the Commission. Other members include the senior-most secretaries of the Personnel Department, ARTPPC Department, and Finance Department; the LR-cum-Commissioner and Special Secretary of the Judicial Department; the Special Director of the Finance (Budget) Department or nominee of the senior-most Secretary of the Finance Department; and Prof. Ratul Mahanta of Gauhati University.

The Commission has been tasked with examining the principles governing the structure of emoluments and service conditions of State government employees. However, officers of the All India Services, employees drawing UGC/AICTE/technical pay scales in degree colleges, engineering colleges, medical colleges, nursing colleges, Ayurvedic colleges, pharmacy institutes, polytechnics and other notified institutions, as well as Judicial Service officers drawing pay as per the Shetty Commission/SNIPC, will be excluded from its purview.

The government order stated that the Commission will recommend revisions in pay, allowances and service conditions in a manner that is equitable, performance-oriented and fiscally sustainable. It will take into account factors such as the historical evolution of pay structures, prevailing economic conditions, the state’s resource position, developmental priorities, employment expansion, and the recommendations of the Central Pay Commission. Provisions of the Assam Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management Act, 2005, will also guide its recommendations.

The Commission has been asked to provide sustainability parameters, fiscal modelling and suggest phased or staggered implementation scenarios, including year-wise fiscal impact projections and cash flow management requirements.

The government said a comprehensive review of pay structures is necessary, noting that revisions were last implemented following the 7th Assam Pay Commission recommendations with effect from April 1, 2016. It emphasised that any pay revision must be accompanied by structural reforms in human resource management, adoption of digital technologies, outcome-based governance and rationalisation of manpower.

The order further highlighted the need to enhance productivity per employee through greater use of digital technologies in public service delivery, integration of Human Resource Management Information Systems (HRMIS) with financial management systems, measurable performance benchmarks, and targeted skill development through structured training and capacity building. Incentive frameworks, where introduced, are to be linked to objectively measurable benchmarks and aligned with fiscal responsibility norms.

The 8th Assam Pay Commission will have its headquarters in Guwahati and is expected to submit its report preferably within 12 months from the date of its constitution.