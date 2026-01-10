Assam govt crosses 1.5 lakh jobs mark; CM hands over 6,000 appointment letters at Sarusajai

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on January 10, announced that the state has crossed a major milestone by providing more than 1.5 lakh government jobs since 2021, reaffirming a key commitment made during the Assembly elections.

In a post on social media platform X, Sarma said he would shortly reach Sarusajai to distribute appointment letters to over 6,000 candidates selected for Grade III posts under the Assam Direct Recruitment Examination (ADRE). “We have given above 1.5 lakh government jobs till today. More to come,” the chief minister wrote.

The announcement came a day after Sarma distributed appointment letters to 4,369 candidates selected for Grade IV posts through ADRE. With the latest appointments, the total number of government jobs provided during the tenure of the present government has reached 1,50,033, surpassing the earlier commitment of providing one lakh jobs.

Addressing a programme at the Jyoti-Bishnu International Cultural Centre, the chief minister said the ADRE recruitment process was highly complex, with transparency being the biggest challenge. He noted that earlier, separate departmental examinations often resulted in overlapping tests, allegations of corruption and prolonged court cases, leading to staff shortages across departments.

To address these issues, Sarma said the government introduced a unified recruitment system by enacting new legislation and constituting separate commissions for Grade III and Grade IV posts. He highlighted that the examinations were conducted on a single day across 28 districts, with over 9.12 lakh candidates appearing. Internet services were also suspended during the examination to ensure fairness, he added.

The credibility of the process, Sarma said, was reflected in the absence of any court cases related to the recruitment.

Urging the newly appointed candidates to serve with dedication, the chief minister asked them to ensure timely and efficient service delivery to citizens visiting government offices. He also announced that the ‘Swagata Satirtha’ portal would reopen on February 1 to facilitate mutual transfers among government employees.

Emphasising merit-based governance, Sarma said transparent recruitment had restored the confidence of Assam’s youth, while the government continues to promote entrepreneurship as another avenue for employment generation in the state.