On Friday, Assam Chief Minister ?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Eauthor">Himanta Biswa Sarma agreed to withdraw at least 89 criminal cases involving Karbi terrorist cadres. According to reports, the move is part of a Karbi peace agreement made last year between the government and five Karbi armed groups to resolve the Karbi Anglong violence.

In this context, the state government gave bank records of fixed depositors worth Rs 4 lakh apiece to some former cadres of various karbi groups as part of the agreement.

"We have taken adecision to recommend withdrawal of at least 89 criminal cases out of 185 of the former outfit members within a week. I have also asked the concerned authority to accelerate the process of withdrawing the rest of the cases shortly," Sarma said during a function.

Appreciating the Prime Minister who will visit the district on April 28, Sarma said,'' Ever since I joined politics, no Prime Minister has ever visited Karbi Anglong. This shows the commitment of the Modi government which aims to bring peace and development in the region.''