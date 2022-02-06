GUWAHATI: Expressing its profound sorrow at the sad demise of Kumari Lata Mangeshkar, the Assam has declared two days state mourning wef 6th February, 2022 to 7th February, 2022 both days inclusive.

During the period of the state mourning the national flag will be flown half mast in all building where it is flown regularly and there will be no official entertainment.

The Government of India has announced two-day national mourning in memory of the legendary singer of India. The national flag to fly at half-mast for two days as a mark of respect.

Mortal remains of LataMangeshkar to be taken to her residence around 12:30 PM. The last rites with full State honours will be conducted at Shivaji Park at 6.30 PM today.

The Queen of Melody passed away on Sunday at the age of 92.