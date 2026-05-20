Assam govt demotes ACS officer after disciplinary proceedings

The Government of Assam has demoted an Assam Civil Service (ACS) officer following departmental proceedings in which charges against her were found to be proved, according to an official notification issued by the Personnel Department.

As per the notification, disciplinary proceedings under Rule 9 of the Assam Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1964 were initiated against Sangeeta Borthakur, an ACS officer of the DR-15 batch and currently serving as Deputy Secretary in the Labour Welfare Department.

The proceedings were initiated through a show-cause notice issued on February 4, 2025. An inquiry officer was subsequently appointed to investigate the charges framed against the officer.

According to the notification, the inquiry report submitted by the inquiry officer found the charges against Borthakur to be proved.

The report was later examined and accepted by the disciplinary authority. The officer also submitted a written representation in response to the findings, but the government stated that her explanation was found to be “devoid of any convincing ground” and was considered unacceptable after examination of the materials on record.

Following due procedure, the Governor of Assam imposed the penalty of reduction to a lower post for a period of three years with cumulative effect under Rule 7(vii) of the Assam Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1964.

Consequently, Borthakur, who was serving as Deputy Secretary to the Government of Assam in the Labour Welfare Department, has now been posted as Under Secretary in the same department with immediate effect.