The Assam government has distributed 280 appointment letters today for the posts of regular teachers.

Dr Ranoj Pegu, Minister of Education, handed the appointment letters to 280 specially abled candidates to the post of regular teachers in a programme organised by the Directorate of Elementary Education at the PWD convention and training centre in Dispur.

It may be mentioned that while 193 candidates have been appointed to lower primary and 75 to upper primary, 12 others have been appointed as science teachers in upper primary schools.

As the chief guest, Dr Pegu, in his speech said, “Under the leadership and able guidance of the Chief Minister of Assam, a revolutionary change has come where teachers are appointed by organising TET examinations in a free and fair way.”

He asked all the candidates to think positively and move forward in their coming days with the aim of serving the nation by being involved in the profession of teaching.

The Minister also further mentioned in his speech that the education department has been working “relentlessly for the infrastructure development and other related works of the schools.”

Dr. Nani Gopal Mahanta, Adviser to the Education Department, Rukma Gohain Baruah, Chairman AHSEC, Dr. Bijoya Choudhary, Secretary to the Education Department., and Suranjana Senapati, Director Elementary Education were also present on the occasion.