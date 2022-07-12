The Assam government has emphasized an increment in green cover to mitigate the impact of climate change. The Chief Minister's Institutional Tree Planting Project will be implemented in Golaghat district from July 15 to August 15 along with other parts of the state under the auspices of the Department of Science, Technology and Climate Change and the Assam Council of Science, Technology and Environment.

Today, a meeting was organised by Commissioner Mrigesh Narayan Baruah who urged every department to participate in the success of this program which is to be implemented with long-term objectives.

The Deputy Commissioner said the program has been undertaken with the noble objectives of increasing carbon storage, conservation of indigenous plant species, beautification of office premises, and creation of awareness for collective participation in climate change mitigation.

The program is open to all employees, teachers, students, self-governing councils, agencies, corporations, organisations, Panchayati Raj institutions, members of municipal bodies etc. under the Government of Assam.

The Commissioner further said that trees will be planted in the premises of all government institutions.

All government employees are required to maintain the trees planted for 3 years.

After planting the trees, anybody can download the mobile app from Google Play Store or www.shyamaleechouhad.assam.gov.in web portal and take photos of the trees and upload them to the portal.

Photos of the trees should be updated on the website every three months.

Under this programme, a directive has already been issued for planting 35 species of trees.

In addition, various native species of trees can be planted.

The Deputy Commissioner of Golaghat urged the people to plant trees in large quantities to keep the premises of each department beautiful and green.

The Commissioner also urged the people to hoist the National Flag, the symbol of national pride, from their homes as per the directives of the Union Ministry of Culture as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Festival.

The 'Har Ghar Triranga' program will be held from August 11 to 17 with the aim of instilling a sense of patriotism in the minds of the people and raising awareness about the national flag.