In Assam's Cachar district, the Inspection and Anti-Corruption department arrested a government official on bribery accusations on Wednesday.

Madan Singha, a Senior Account Assistant at the Treasury Officer's office in Cachar, was caught red-handed while accepting a Rs 10,000 bribe.

It has been revealed that the bribe was demanded in order to process the complainant's commutation loan, which he is a retired public official.

Taking to Twitter, Special Director General of Police (DGP), Law and Order, GP Singh informed,” Today, a team of @DIR_VAC_ASSAM caught red-handed Shri Madan Singha, Senior Account Assistant O/O Treasury officer, Cachar in his office receiving bribe of Rs 10000. The bribe was demanded for processing of commutation loan of the complainant, who is a retired public servant.”