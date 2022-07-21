In their ongoing demand for the restoration of the Old Pension System, the All Assam Government NPS Employees Association (AAGNPSEA) along with 5 lakh Assam state government employees have called for a day-long ‘Non-Cooperation’ movement against the government.

The representatives of over 5 lakh state government employees have been demanding the scrapping of the National Pension Scheme (NPS) and the restoration of the Old Pension Scheme in order to ensure secure financial and social lives for Government employees and their families after retirement.

In a press meet held at Gauhati Press Club on Thursday, July 21, the President of AAGNPSEA said, “After restoration of Old Pension System (OPS) for the State Govt. Employees in Rajasthan, Chattisgarh, Jharkhand and Punjab, it is clear that restoration of OPS is not an impossible task by the Govt. of Assam. It is also amply clear that National Pension System (NPS) has been implemented for Govt. employees without giving heed to its impact on the retired life of the employees and the society at large. Now it is the right time to prove the genuine intention of Govt. whether they are genuinely employee loving or not. We the State Govt. Employees under the banner of All Assam Govt. NPS Employees' Association have been trying to convince the decision makers of the State but their response is still uncertain. Hence we now have no option but to announce a series of protest/ demonstration."

Employees of the State Govt. declared agitational programme on 15th June 2022 and 2nd July 2022 which was postponed due to invitation for a discussion by the Hon'ble Finance Minister, Assam.

In the discussion held on July 6, 2022, most of the issues were placed before the Government where the Government assured of favourable action and the formation of a High Power Committee that will address the possibilities into the Old Pension Scheme restoration.

Unfortunately the minutes finally signed and issued was not as per the decisions taken in the meeting and reaction of the Association was also placed before the Government, mentioned the AAGNPSEA president at the press meet.

Now, the employees of the state government are waiting for a fruitful response by the government failing which the employees will go for a day-long Non Cooperation movement.

The association has even decided to participate in a "pad yatra" in the month of Sept 2022 wherein more than 50,000 employees, teacher, officers, 100 employees leaders from across the Country and representative of 100 nos. leaders from various State Govt. Employees/ Teachers organisations and prominent personalities of the state will walk for restoration of OPS.