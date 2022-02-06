Assam Govt evicts 37 families, clears 40 Bighas of land from Mandia Mouza
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Assam CM
GUWAHATI: The Assam Government on Saturday evicted 37 families from Mandia Mouzq under Baghbor Police station.
The government cleared 40 Bighas of land belonging to the revered Barpeta Satra .
Informing about the move, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted, “Despite provocative and highly communal statements by an MLA,We managed to evict 37 families & cleared 40 bighas of land belonging to the revered Barpeta Satra from Mandia mouza under Baghbor Police Stn.We are committed to clearing any encroached Satra lands elsewhere in Assam.”
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