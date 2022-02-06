GUWAHATI: The Assam Government on Saturday evicted 37 families from Mandia Mouzq under Baghbor Police station.

The government cleared 40 Bighas of land belonging to the revered Barpeta Satra .

Informing about the move, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted, “Despite provocative and highly communal statements by an MLA,We managed to evict 37 families & cleared 40 bighas of land belonging to the revered Barpeta Satra from Mandia mouza under Baghbor Police Stn.We are committed to clearing any encroached Satra lands elsewhere in Assam.”