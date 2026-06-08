Assam govt expanding healthcare network across tea gardens, says Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on June 8 highlighted the state government's efforts to strengthen healthcare services in tea garden areas, stating that the "double-engine government" remains committed to the overall welfare of the tea garden community.

Sharing details in a post on X, the Chief Minister said ensuring quality healthcare for tea garden workers and their families remains a key priority of the government. He noted that health services are being taken deeper into tea estates through the establishment of Ayushman Arogya Mandirs and the upgradation of existing healthcare facilities.

According to the Chief Minister, around 354 hospitals are being upgraded under the initiative, while 200 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs have already been made operational across tea garden areas. The government is also investing approximately Rs 3 lakh per hospital to improve healthcare infrastructure and service delivery.

Describing the initiative as a "revolution in healthcare for tea gardens," Sarma said more Arogya Mandirs are in the pipeline to ensure easier access to primary healthcare services for workers living in remote tea-growing regions.

The move is aimed at improving healthcare accessibility, preventive care, and overall well-being among Assam's tea garden population, one of the state's largest workforce communities.